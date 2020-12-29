Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $35.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several research firms have commented on ICHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Ichor stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.65. 228,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $690.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.37. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,248.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 101.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

