Hyperion (HYN) Price Tops $0.14

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $62.33 million and approximately $41,779.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00133767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00624569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00162942 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00323381 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00058434 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,580,000 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

