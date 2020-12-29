Hydro66 (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) shares dropped 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 199,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 76,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22.

About Hydro66 (OTCMKTS:HYHDF)

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. operates as a data center company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and rest of Europe. It provides colocation and digital currency transaction verification services to system integrators, enterprise business, and cloud hosting and high-performance computing block chain companies.

