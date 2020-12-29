Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Hydro One Limited (H.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.83. 201,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,999. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Hydro One Limited has a 12-month low of C$20.25 and a 12-month high of C$30.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.01.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.68%.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.