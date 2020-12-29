Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hutchison China MediTech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.
HCM stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Hutchison China MediTech has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25.
About Hutchison China MediTech
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
