Huobi Token (HT) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $850.45 million and $156.04 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $4.25 or 0.00015955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, LBank, DDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00043128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00287977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00029265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.47 or 0.02126306 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.