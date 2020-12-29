Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Huntsman worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 60.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUN opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

