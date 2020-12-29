Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

HTHT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $43.85. 679,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 112,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

