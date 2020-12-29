Hiveterminal Token Price Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $334.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00023747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00132921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00614081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00161912 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00326308 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017552 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00057159 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

