Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCXLF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HCXLF stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

