Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) (CVE:HWY) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) (CVE:HWY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.35. Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 8,500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of C$14.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

About Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) (CVE:HWY)

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada and the United States. The company explores for Carlin-type gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Golden Brew project that consists of 153 claims located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Nevada; the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, Southeast British Columbia; and the Porter Canyon project, which comprises 201 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada, as well as an early stage project located in Nevada.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.