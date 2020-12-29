Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.84 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $9,560.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00045973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00297992 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $570.83 or 0.02133272 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

HMC is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

