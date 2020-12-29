Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.29 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report sales of $51.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.05 million to $51.53 million. Heska reported sales of $33.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $184.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.06 million to $184.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.49 million, with estimates ranging from $221.38 million to $225.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Heska in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heska by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heska by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.74. 75,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,481. Heska has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average is $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

