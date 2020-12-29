HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $314.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,493.28 or 0.99937831 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012604 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003743 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00050950 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000210 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 259,934,865 coins and its circulating supply is 259,799,715 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars.

