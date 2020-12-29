Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $326.31

Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $326.31 and traded as high as $379.50. Helical plc (HLCL.L) shares last traded at $367.00, with a volume of 5,454 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Helical plc (HLCL.L) from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 378.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 326.31. The company has a market cap of £467.00 million and a P/E ratio of 31.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Helical plc (HLCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

About Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

