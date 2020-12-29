Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $29.82 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

