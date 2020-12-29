HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.43

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $146.59 million and $303,124.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001720 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000396 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018265 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

