HeartBout (HB) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $42,827.64 and $95.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00044759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00294753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00029279 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $571.55 or 0.02141746 BTC.

About HeartBout

HB is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

