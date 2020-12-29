HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 125,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,790. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $697.23 million, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 65.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 202.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 195.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 10.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

