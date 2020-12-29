Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HCAT. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.57.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.54. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $45.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,429,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $391,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,785.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,326 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 380,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 94,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 35.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 279,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.