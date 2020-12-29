Head to Head Survey: Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) vs. Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB)

Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Yew Bio-Pharm Group alerts:

This table compares Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yew Bio-Pharm Group 0.40% 0.15% 0.11% Scheid Vineyards -24.37% N/A N/A

This table compares Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Scheid Vineyards’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yew Bio-Pharm Group $27.88 million 0.20 $990,000.00 N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards $51.03 million 0.26 -$12.87 million N/A N/A

Yew Bio-Pharm Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scheid Vineyards.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Scheid Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yew Bio-Pharm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Yew Bio-Pharm Group has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yew Bio-Pharm Group beats Scheid Vineyards on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yew Bio-Pharm Group Company Profile

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) raw materials in the form of yew tree branches and leaves to manufacture TCM containing taxol. It is also involved in processing and selling yew raw materials used in the manufacture of traditional Chinese medicine; growing and selling yew tree seedlings and mature trees, including potted miniature yew trees; manufacturing and selling furniture and handicrafts made of yew tree timber; selling agricultural products, such as yew candles, pine needle extracts, complex taxus cuspidate extracts, composite northeast yew extracts, and yew essential oil soaps; and selling wood ear mushroom. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in El Monte, California.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Yew Bio-Pharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yew Bio-Pharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.