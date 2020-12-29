Head to Head Comparison: MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) and MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of FlexShopper shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of FlexShopper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MediGreen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FlexShopper and MediGreen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 1 2 0 2.67 MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A

FlexShopper currently has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 69.38%. Given FlexShopper’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than MediGreen.

Risk and Volatility

FlexShopper has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediGreen has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FlexShopper and MediGreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -0.96% -1.40% -1.81% MediGreen N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FlexShopper and MediGreen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $88.79 million 0.59 $580,000.00 ($0.11) -22.36 MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FlexShopper has higher revenue and earnings than MediGreen.

Summary

FlexShopper beats MediGreen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's patented LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

MediGreen Company Profile

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

