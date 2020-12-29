Head to Head Analysis: Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) versus Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) and Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

This table compares Guangshen Railway and Central Japan Railway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guangshen Railway $3.04 billion 0.41 $107.51 million N/A N/A Central Japan Railway $16.97 billion 1.58 $3.66 billion $1.87 7.29

Central Japan Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Guangshen Railway.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Guangshen Railway and Central Japan Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guangshen Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Japan Railway 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Guangshen Railway and Central Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guangshen Railway -3.40% -2.18% -1.72% Central Japan Railway 2.03% 0.82% 0.33%

Risk and Volatility

Guangshen Railway has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Guangshen Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.4% of Guangshen Railway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Guangshen Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Central Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Central Japan Railway pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Central Japan Railway beats Guangshen Railway on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains. Its freight transportation services comprise the transportation of full load and single load cargo, containers, bulky and heavy cargo, dangerous goods, perishable goods, and oversized cargo. The company also provides railway network usage services; and other transportation-related services, such as railway operation, locomotive and passenger car leasing, passenger service, and luggage transportation services, as well as sells food, beverages, and merchandise on board the trains and in railway stations. In addition, it is involved in train repair, on-board catering, materials and supplies sale, goods sale, cargo loading and unloading, and other businesses related to railway transportation. Further, the company offers warehousing, hotel management, and real estate construction services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 246.5 pairs of passenger trains on a daily basis, including 105 pairs of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city trains, 10 pairs of Hong Kong through Trains, and 131.5 pairs of long-distance trains. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures and maintains railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a department store; wholesale and retail sales business; sale of food and beverages; leasing and sale of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.