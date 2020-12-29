Head to Head Analysis: B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) vs. First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD)

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B2Gold and First Colombia Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.16 billion 5.07 $293.38 million $0.14 39.86 First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than First Colombia Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for B2Gold and First Colombia Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

B2Gold presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 83.69%. Given B2Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe B2Gold is more favorable than First Colombia Gold.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and First Colombia Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 39.56% 19.90% 15.02% First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A

Summary

B2Gold beats First Colombia Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

First Colombia Gold Company Profile

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

