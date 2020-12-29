Head-To-Head Analysis: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) versus Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Tanzanian Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 21.54% 7.22% 4.10% Tanzanian Gold N/A -64.29% -32.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Tanzanian Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Tanzanian Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $2.49 billion 6.87 $473.17 million $0.97 72.93 Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$22.02 million N/A N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Agnico Eagle Mines and Tanzanian Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 6 1 2.89 Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus target price of $86.38, suggesting a potential upside of 22.10%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Tanzanian Gold.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Tanzanian Gold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 2.9 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019. Tanzanian Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.