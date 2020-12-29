Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.11 ($38.95).

NOEJ stock opened at €41.60 ($48.94) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.91. NORMA Group SE has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1-year high of €42.20 ($49.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 707.24.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

