Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $33.23 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $33.23 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $90.15 or 0.00335173 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009303 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 411,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,564 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

