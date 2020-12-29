Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $76.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 294.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 27.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE opened at $78.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

