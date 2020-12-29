GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $147.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s current price.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average is $114.63.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 480,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,421,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,641,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,940 shares in the company, valued at $384,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 995,232 shares of company stock worth $10,018,904. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

