Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (GYA.V) (CVE:GYA) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (GYA.V) (CVE:GYA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (GYA.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (GYA.V) Company Profile (CVE:GYA)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It explores for gold deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Marudi Gold project that covers an area of approximately 13,500 acres located in Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

