GSE Systems (NYSE:GVP) Trading 2.1% Higher

GSE Systems, Inc. (NYSE:GVP)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.46. 167,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 78,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

About GSE Systems (NYSE:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

