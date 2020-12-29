Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €38.80 ($45.65) and last traded at €38.50 ($45.29). Approximately 93,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.28 ($45.04).

GLJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grenke AG (GLJ.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.75 ($77.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €37.97 and its 200-day moving average is €51.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

