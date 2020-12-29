Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,756 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Yum China were worth $22,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Yum China by 238.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 26.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 252.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 438,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after acquiring an additional 314,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

