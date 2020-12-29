Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,753,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 9.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 494,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Pinduoduo by 18.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $143.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $163.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.