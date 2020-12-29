Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144,266 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $24,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,369 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $95.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.59.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.