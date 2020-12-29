Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of American International Group worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 268.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 92.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American International Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other news, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

