Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of GCM stock opened at C$7.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$439.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.88 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.46.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) from C$11.41 to C$11.69 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

