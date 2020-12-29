GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Up 6.4%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shares rose 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 2,440,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,934,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.94.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $295,355.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,099,925 shares of company stock valued at $89,726,035. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.