Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.56

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.56 and last traded at C$11.25, with a volume of 160020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOOD shares. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.58. The company has a market cap of C$786.14 million and a PE ratio of -164.71.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

