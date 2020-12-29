Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:YLCO)

Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of YLCO stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

