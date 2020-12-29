Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on GLNCY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Glencore has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

