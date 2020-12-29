Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

GBNXF stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

