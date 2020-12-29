Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

THRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. Gentherm has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Gentherm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,643,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 997,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 381,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gentherm by 44.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.