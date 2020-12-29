Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 280,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 376,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. 140166 increased their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King raised their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $443.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Genesco by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Genesco by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

