General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GFN. TheStreet raised shares of General Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ GFN opened at $8.87 on Monday. General Finance has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.65 million, a PE ratio of 147.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Equities analysts forecast that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $102,320.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,583.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,770 shares of company stock valued at $578,765. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Finance by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of General Finance by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Finance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of General Finance by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

