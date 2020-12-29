Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

