GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Receives $5.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. FMR LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 161.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOP stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $147.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

