Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,732 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Garmin were worth $19,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 29.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

GRMN opened at $120.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $123.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.92.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

