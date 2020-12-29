FYDcoin (FYD) Market Cap Reaches $673,747.55

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $673,747.55 and $343.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000250 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 535,431,877 coins and its circulating supply is 511,317,700 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.