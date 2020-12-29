FunFair Trading Up 1.3% This Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. FunFair has a total market cap of $27.03 million and approximately $359,871.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00043341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00289814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00028793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.57 or 0.02137250 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

